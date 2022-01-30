Photos: Meet The Wife Of CBS Broadcaster Tony Romo

Tony Romo is calling the AFC Championship Game on Sunday.

The Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals are set to play for a spot in the Super Bowl on Sunday afternoon. Kansas City enters the game following its wild comeback win against Buffalo, while Cincinnati is coming off an upset win over Tennessee.

Romo never played in a conference championship game as a member of the Dallas Cowboys, though he’s called several as a broadcaster.

Hopefully Sunday afternoon’s AFC Championship Game is a good one.

This will be the final NFL game of the year for Romo, who will get to spend more time with his wife, Candice, and family moving forward this offseason.

Romo is married to Candice Crawford, the sister of The Boys actor Chace Crawford. Romo met his now-wife when she was working in media in the Dallas, Texas area.

The happy couple tied the knot in 2011. They have three children together.

Romo shared a funny admission on his first date with his now-wife. Speaking with Graham Bensinger, the former Cowboys quarterback said he essentially tricked Candice into going on a date with him.

Candice, meanwhile, has been a big supporter of Tony’s broadcasting career.

“When he was playing, after every game – win or lose – we’d invite everyone over to the house that was at the game with us and he would stand up in front of the TV and break down his game. I even got him a pointer because it was very serious,” she told For The Win. “He would analyze the game and break it down, so this was a natural transition.

“And as a quarterback you’re constantly having to predict what the defense is going to do, so when he’d break down the plays for us after his game, he’d say ‘I knew I had to change to this (play) because I saw this guy moving this way.’ So to do that on TV was just a really natural transition – and, for me, not much of a surprise because I’d seen him to do so much.”

The AFC Championship Game is underway on CBS.