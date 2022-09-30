Photos: Meet The Wife Of Dolphins Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 25: Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa #1 of the Miami Dolphins warms up before the game against the Buffalo Bills at Hard Rock Stadium on September 25, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Eric Espada/Getty Images) Eric Espada/Getty Images

Earlier this summer, the sports world learned that Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is a married man.

"Tua Tagovailoa has picked up another ring," reporter Andy Slater said. "Congratulations to the Miami Dolphins’ QB who got married two weeks ago, a clergy source tells me."

Tua, and his new wife, Annah Gore, have remained private with their relationship. Neither has posted the other on their respective social media accounts.

The New York Post shared a photo of Annah.

Tagovailoa wasn't pleased when the media broke the news of his marriage.

"I don't know who ended up leaking it, but he must've been waiting outside the courthouse for an entire week," the quarterback said. "For me, I love to keep my life as private as possible, and that's what we tried to do with me and my wife. Obviously in this world that's not how it is. It's almost kind of disrespectful if you will, but it is what it is."

Tua and the Dolphins face off against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday night.