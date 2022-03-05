Photos: Meet The Wife Of Duke Legend J.J. Redick

Today is a special day for the Duke basketball family.

Coach K is coaching his final home game at Cameron Indoor Stadium. The Blue Devils are set to face North Carolina on Saturday night.

J.J. Redick and a host of other former Duke stars are set to be in attendance for Saturday night’s special game.

Grayson Allen, Christian Laettner, and JJ Redick all in the building tonight. They should sit next to each other just to piss off the Duke haters even more. pic.twitter.com/yijOsbVnVz — Zion. O (@DukeNBA) March 5, 2022

Redick, who starred collegiately at Duke in the early to mid 2000s, went on to have a great career in the NBA. He’s since retired, choosing to spend more time with his family.

The longtime NBA guard is married to Chelsea Redick. The happy couple got married in 2010. J.J. and Chelsea have two kids together.

JJ and Chelsea live in Brooklyn, New York.

The happy couple’s home was featured on an episode of Open Door with Architectural Digest. Redick and his family were featured in the episode.

Redick won’t be in Brooklyn today, though. He’s down in Durham, North Carolina for the final home game of Coach K’s career.

Tipoff between Duke and North Carolina is set for 6 p.m. E.T.

The game will air on ESPN.