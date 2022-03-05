The Spun

Photos: Meet The Wife Of Duke Legend J.J. Redick

JJ Redick during the Sixers vs. Knicks game.PHILADELPHIA, PA - MARCH 02: ESPN analyst JJ Redick looks on prior to the game between the New York Knicks and Philadelphia 76ers at the Wells Fargo Center on March 2, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Today is a special day for the Duke basketball family.

Coach K is coaching his final home game at Cameron Indoor Stadium. The Blue Devils are set to face North Carolina on Saturday night.

J.J. Redick and a host of other former Duke stars are set to be in attendance for Saturday night’s special game.

Redick, who starred collegiately at Duke in the early to mid 2000s, went on to have a great career in the NBA. He’s since retired, choosing to spend more time with his family.

The longtime NBA guard is married to Chelsea Redick. The happy couple got married in 2010. J.J. and Chelsea have two kids together.

David Yurman Hosts An In-store Shopping Event To Celebrate The Launch Of Men's Faceted Metal Collection In Beverly Hills, CA

(Photo by Angela Weiss/Getty Images for David Yurman)

Celebrities At The Los Angeles Dodgers Game

(Photo by Noel Vasquez/GC Images)

JJ and Chelsea live in Brooklyn, New York.

The happy couple’s home was featured on an episode of Open Door with Architectural Digest. Redick and his family were featured in the episode.

Redick won’t be in Brooklyn today, though. He’s down in Durham, North Carolina for the final home game of Coach K’s career.

Tipoff between Duke and North Carolina is set for 6 p.m. E.T.

The game will air on ESPN.

