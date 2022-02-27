It’s shaping up to be a very interesting offseason for Kirk Herbstreit.

The longtime ESPN college football analyst is reportedly being pursued by Amazon to call their Thursday night NFL games.

The New York Post first reported the news:

Now, The Post has learned, Amazon is eyeing the biggest analyst in college football, ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit, for its lead NFL Thursday night game analyst spot. Herbstreit is the analyst ESPN’s iconic College GameDay show revolves around and he is the network’s No. 1 college game analyst, including calling the national championship. While Herbstreit is under contract with ESPN for around $6-plus million per year, sources have told The Post that the way his deal is written he would be allowed to do the NFL with another entity, while continuing on college for ESPN.

While calling NFL and college football games would make for a pretty crazy fall, the Herbstreits are used to it.

Herbstreit, 52, has been married to his wife, Alison Butler since 1998. The happy couple has four kids together – all boys.

Kirk and Alison met at school in Ohio. They both attended “The” Ohio State University in Columbus. Kirk was a quarterback for the Buckeyes, while Alison was a cheerleader.

The happy couple started out in Ohio, but eventually moved to Nashville.

“To continue to have to defend myself and my family in regards to my love and devotion to Ohio State is unfair,” Herbstreit told Bob Hunter of the Columbus Dispatch following his move. “I don’t like moving. I love living here. I don’t want to leave. But I just can’t do this anymore. I really can’t keep going like this.”

The Herbstreits still live in Nashville, though they have a place in the Cincinnati area, as well, as their youngest is playing high school football.

The happy couple has an adorable group of golden retrievers, as well.

Whatever decision Kirk makes on the NFL will surely be a smart one with the support he has at home.