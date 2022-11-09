Photos: Meet The Wife Of Former Duke Star Grayson Allen

CARY, NC - AUGUST 18: Duke's Morgan Reid during the North Carolina Tar Heels game versus the Duke Blue Devils on August 18, 2017, at Koka Booth Stadium in Cary, NC. (Photo by Andy Mead/YCJ/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Grayson Allen and his wife Morgan Reid are a sports world power couple.

The athletic pair met during their time together at Duke University. Allen was a star shooting guard on the men's basketball team, and Reid was standout player for the women's soccer program.

Allen and Reid tied the knot back in August.

Take a look at some photos of the couple here:

Reid Allen formerly suited up for the NWSL's Orlando Pride, but hasn't taken the field since 2020. Earlier this week, she shared a blog post about her struggles with a painful hip injury over the past two years — ultimately leading her to step away from the game.

Reid Allen said she underwent surgery to repair the issue two months ago, and it's already starting to feel better.

Allen, the No. 21 overall pick in the 2018 draft, is currently a shooting guard for the Milwaukee Bucks.