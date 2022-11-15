Photos: Meet The Wife Of Legendary Announcer Dick Vitale

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JULY 20: (L-R) Dick Vitale and Lorraine McGrath attend the 2022 ESPYs at Dolby Theatre on July 20, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images) Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Later tonight, ESPN will dominate the airwaves as college basketball takes center stage.

Kentucky faces off against Michigan State with Kansas and Duke following that contest. On the call for tonight's slate of games will be beloved college basketball analyst Dick Vitale.

Just a day before the action kicks off, Vitale posted a photo with his "No. 1 pick" - as he likes to say. Vitale and his wife, Lorraine, were both in Indianapolis earlier this week.

Earlier this spring, he celebrated 51 years of marriage with Lorraine.

"On this day 51 years ago Lorraine & I were married in East Rutherford, New Jersey," Vitale wrote. "Yes, they have been decades filled with many joyous moments as Lorraine has been the heart and soul of our family. I have said often & it is so true she is truly the Hall of Famer in our family. I have been so blessed to have her at my side as she has been the rock in our home."

Vitale often posts photos of the couple on his Instagram.

It's great to see Dickie V and his wife enjoying time on the road together!