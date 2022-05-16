Photos: Meet The Wife Of Legendary Quarterback Drew Brees

WEST LAFAYETTE, IN - NOVEMBER 19: New Orleans Saints quarterback and former Purdue Boilermakers great Drew Brees and his wife Brittany address the crowd in the second half of the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Ross-Ade Stadium on November 19, 2016 in West Lafayette, Indiana. Wisconsin defeated Purdue 49-20. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

Drew Brees has spent the last year in retirement, covering the National Football League and college football for NBC.

However, Brees' broadcasting future might be up in the air - and he might be considering a football comeback, too.

"Despite speculation from media about my future this fall, I’m currently undecided. I may work for NBC, I may play football again, I may focus on business and philanthropy, I may train for the pickleball tour, senior golf tour, coach my kids or all of the above. I’ll let you know," he wrote.

Brees, 43, has been retired for a year. He's been spending a lot of time with his wife, Brittany, and his four children.

Drew and Brittany have been married since 2003.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - FEBRUARY 03: Brittany Brees and NFL Player Drew Brees attend the NFL Honors at University of Minnesota on February 3, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images)

Drew and Brittany were college sweethearts. The legendary NFL quarterback attended Purdue, where he broke several Big Ten and NCAA passing records.

The legendary NFL quarterback posted a heartwarming message for his wife on Instagram.

"To the love of my life, woman of my dreams, and incredible MOTHER to our children. We love and appreciate you today and everyday! Happy Mother’s Day!" he wrote.

Brees' family is likely hoping that he stays retired - and he is probably just teasing everyone with his football comeback idea.

Still, it's fun to think about.