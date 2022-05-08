Photos: Meet The Wife Of NASCAR Legend Dale Earnhardt Jr.

LONG POND, PA - AUGUST 03: Dale Earnhardt Jr., driver of the #88 Michael Baker International Chevrolet, celebrates in Victory Lane with Amy Reimann after winning the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series GoBowling.com 400 at Pocono Raceway on August 3, 2014 in Long Pond, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Tom Pennington/NASCAR via Getty Images)

Dale Earnhardt Jr. has gone from having a great career on the track to an incredible one off of it.

The legendary NASCAR driver has become a major force in the broadcasting world, getting major praise from fans across racing sports.

This weekend, Dale Jr. took part in covering the Kentucky Derby, which had an incredible finish.

Dale Jr. is surely staying busy, but he's likely able to spend more time with his family and friends now, compared to what he had when he was racing.

The legendary NASCAR driver is married to Amy Earnhardt. The happy couple has been married since 2016.

Dale and Amy got engaged at a church in Germany in 2015. It was pretty special.

“To do it at that particular time, that moment while we were in that church, it made the moment more memorable for her. I thought it was just a great place to do it. I thought about it, and every other spot that I could think of just didn’t measure up. It just wasn’t good enough, especially for her," Dale said of his proposal, per ESPN.

Dale and Amy are both pretty active on social media, including aspects of their relationship.

Dale and Amy have two children together.

All the best to Dale and Amy moving forward.