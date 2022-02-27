Photos: Meet The Wife Of NBA Legend Charles Barkley

Legendary NBA star turned Turner Sports analyst Charles Barkley believes he’ll retire when his contract is up in a couple of years.

“I’ll be 61 when I finish out my contract,” Barkley said prior to All-Star Weekend. “I don’t want to die on TV. I want to die on the golf course or somewhere fishing. I don’t want to be sitting next to old fat-ass Shaq and drop dead.”

While NBA fans obviously want to continue to work, Barkley’s family will surely appreciate his retirement decision.

Barkley married Maureen Blumhardt in 1989. The happy couple has one child together – a daughter. She got married earlier this year.

“I’ve been really working out hard because apparently they’ve got to pick me up in a chair,” Barkley told Jimmy Kimmel earlier this year. “Listen, I need all Jewish people on deck, brother. Cause I can only get so skinny by Saturday, man. It’s like I’m a soldier, all hands on deck.”

Barkley reportedly met his wife at a club in Philadelphia. The Hall of Famer started his career with the 76ers.

Barkley works for Turner Sports out of their Atlanta studios, though he spends the rest of the year in Arizona, with his wife and family.

Of course, Barkley and his wife spend a lot of time out on the golf courses.

“What else are old and fat people supposed to do?” Barkley recently told Dan Patrick. “I’m an old, fat dude. I just wanna play golf and fish every day. I love relaxing, doing nothing. But I got my superpowers back. I’ll play anybody, anytime, anywhere.”

Barkley opened up about his family during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel’s late night show last year.

Best of luck when retirement comes, Charles.