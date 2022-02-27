The Spun

Photos: Meet The Wife Of NBA Legend Charles Barkley

Charles Barkley during The Match.HOBE SOUND, FLORIDA - MAY 24: Charles Barkley commentates from the booth during The Match: Champions For Charity at Medalist Golf Club on May 24, 2020 in Hobe Sound, Florida. (Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images for The Match)

Legendary NBA star turned Turner Sports analyst Charles Barkley believes he’ll retire when his contract is up in a couple of years.

“I’ll be 61 when I finish out my contract,” Barkley said prior to All-Star Weekend. “I don’t want to die on TV. I want to die on the golf course or somewhere fishing. I don’t want to be sitting next to old fat-ass Shaq and drop dead.”

While NBA fans obviously want to continue to work, Barkley’s family will surely appreciate his retirement decision.

Barkley married Maureen Blumhardt in 1989. The happy couple has one child together – a daughter. She got married earlier this year.

“I’ve been really working out hard because apparently they’ve got to pick me up in a chair,” Barkley told Jimmy Kimmel earlier this year. “Listen, I need all Jewish people on deck, brother. Cause I can only get so skinny by Saturday, man. It’s like I’m a soldier, all hands on deck.”

Barkley reportedly met his wife at a club in Philadelphia. The Hall of Famer started his career with the 76ers.

Charles Barkley and his wife sitting at a restaurant.

American basketball player Charles Barkley wearing a yellow, black and blue shirt with blue trousers, sitting with his wife, Maureen Blumhardt, in a branch of Planet Hollywood, location unspecified, 1994. (Photo by Vinnie Zuffante/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

Barkley works for Turner Sports out of their Atlanta studios, though he spends the rest of the year in Arizona, with his wife and family.

Of course, Barkley and his wife spend a lot of time out on the golf courses.

“What else are old and fat people supposed to do?” Barkley recently told Dan Patrick. “I’m an old, fat dude. I just wanna play golf and fish every day. I love relaxing, doing nothing. But I got my superpowers back. I’ll play anybody, anytime, anywhere.”

Charles Barkley swinging a golf club.

TUCSON, ARIZONA – NOVEMBER 27: Charles Barkley plays his shot from the 17th tee during Capital One’s The Match: Champions For Change at Stone Canyon Golf Club on November 27, 2020 in Oro Valley, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images for The Match)

Barkley opened up about his family during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel’s late night show last year.

Best of luck when retirement comes, Charles.

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the Executive Editor at The Spun.