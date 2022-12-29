Photos: Meet The Wife Of NBA's Controversial Grayson Allen

MIAMI, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 08: Grayson Allen #7 of the Milwaukee Bucks looks on against the Miami Heat during the second half at FTX Arena on December 08, 2021 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Milwaukee Bucks guard Grayson Allen and his wife Morgan Reid are one of the most athletic couples the sports world has to offer.

The duo met during their time at Duke, where Allen was a star shooting guard on the men's basketball team and Reid was standout player for the women's soccer program.

CARY, NC - AUGUST 18: Duke's Morgan Reid during the North Carolina Tar Heels game versus the Duke Blue Devils on August 18, 2017, at Koka Booth Stadium in Cary, NC. (Photo by Andy Mead/YCJ/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

After dating for several years, the couple tied the knot just a few months ago. Reid shared several photos from the wedding in August.

Take a look at some photos of the couple here:

The duo has enjoyed their fair share of vacations together as well - as they should.

Reid Allen formerly suited up for the NWSL's Orlando Pride, struggled with injuries, which led to to an early retirement.

Just a few months ago, she shared a blog post about her struggles with a painful hip injury over the past two years.