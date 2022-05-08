Photos: Meet The Wife Of Nebraska Coach Scott Frost

CHAMPAIGN, IL - AUGUST 28: Nebraska head coach Scott Frost during a college football game between the Nebraska Cornhuskers and Illinois Fighting Illini on August 28, 2021 at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, IL (Photo by James Black/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

It was a tough week for Scott Frost, as he and the Nebraska Cornhuskers program received some punishment from the NCAA for minor violations.

Frost has been hit with a show-cause and the Huskers have been put on probation.

The NCAA announced the decision earlier this week.

It's shaping up to be a huge year for Frost and the Huskers. Nebraska has yet to make a bowl game since Frost arrived in Lincoln.

The 2022 season doesn't have to be a Big Ten championship contending one for the Huskers, but they need to show some major strides.

Frost thankfully still has the support of those close to the program, along with the support of those around him.

The former Nebraska Huskers quarterback is married to Ashley Neidhardt. The happy couple met in 2013 and got married in 2016.

Scott and Ashley reported met during the start of his college football coaching career, while she was still in school.

They've shared some emotional moments following wins in Nebraska.

Hopefully they'll get to celebrate a bowl game appearance in 2022...