Photos: Meet The Wife Of PGA Championship Leader Rory McIlroy

PARIS, FRANCE - SEPTEMBER 28: Rory McIlroy of Europe and wife Erica McIlroy share a kiss during the afternoon foursome matches of the 2018 Ryder Cup at Le Golf National on September 28, 2018 in Paris, France. (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

Rory McIlroy has a history of getting off to slow starts in major tournaments, which keeps him from competing in the end.

During the Masters earlier this year, McIlroy shot an eight-under, 64 in the final round to finish at seven-under and just three shots off the lead. A pair of 73's in the first two rounds kept him from winning the Green Jacket.

He appears to have learned from his slow starts. On Thursday morning, he was arguably the hottest player on the course, finishing with a five-under, 65 to take a one-shot lead.

It's a great start for the former No. 1 player in the world, especially given his strong finishes in recent majors. Perhaps we'll see him celebrating with his wife off the No. 18 green come Sunday evening.

The PGA Tour star is married to Erica Stoll. The happy couple has one child together - a daughter.

Rory and Erica were married in 2017.

CHARLOTTE, NC - MAY 09: Rory McIlroy (NIR) displays the winner's trophy with his wife Erica and baby daughter Poppy on the 18th green after the final round of the Wells Fargo Championship on May 09, 2021, at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, NC. (Photo by Lee Coleman/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The game of golf has brought plenty to McIlroy's life, but his wife might be the best. The pair met as Erica was working for the PGA Tour.

They were engaged in Paris in 2015 and married two years later.

Will the couple be celebrating McIlroy's first major win since 2014?