Photos: Meet The Wife Of Rams Head Coach Sean McVay

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JULY 20: Veronika Khomyn and Sean McVay attend the 2022 ESPYs at Dolby Theatre on July 20, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic) Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

The Rams announced on Friday that head coach Sean McVay will return to the sidelines for the 2023 season.

There was a lot of speculation surrounding McVay's future. Some people thought he'd take a break from coaching and pursue a TV gig.

One factor McVay had to consider was his marriage. He tied the knot with Veronika Khomyn in June of 2022.

Khomyn, a model and realtor from Ukraine, moved to the United States in 2009. She met McVay when she was a student at George Mason University. At that time, he was an assistant tight end coach for the Commanders.

McVay has been with Khomyn for the majority of his coaching career. They took their relationship to the next level in 2019 by getting engaged.

When the Rams won a Super Bowl under McVay in 2022, Khomyn shared some heartfelt words on Instagram for him.

For the past few years, Khomyn has shared a handful of photos with McVay on social media.

Khomyn has bachelor's degree in international business and a master's degree in global management.

According to People, Khomyn is a licensed realtor in Los Angeles. She handles the sales of luxury properties.

Khomyn has also built a strong following on social media. She's approaching 90,000 followers on Instagram.

We'd imagine McVay and Khomyn had a conversation about his future in the NFL.