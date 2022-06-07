Photos: Meet The Wife Of Rams Star Aaron Donald

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 03: Aaron Donald #99 of the Los Angeles Rams looks on prior to a game against the Arizona Cardinals at SoFi Stadium on January 03, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Earlier this week, the Los Angeles Rams finally inked star defensive tackle Aaron Donald to a new deal.

In the lead-up to the Super Bowl, there were rumors that he could retire if the Rams won. Well, following the win, those rumors grew a little louder as Donald and the Rams struggled to find common ground.

They finally did, to the tune of the largest contract ever handed out to a non-quarterback. Donald's new deal guarantees him $65 million over the next two seasons and $95 million through the 2024 season.

Donald won't be celebrating the new contract alone. He and his wife, Erica, will have plenty of time before the 2022 season starts to enjoy the offseason.

Over the weekend, the couple celebrated something else - the wedding of Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay.

Erica previously worked for the Rams, which is where the couple might have met. They've kept the details of their relationship private.

It's been a great few months for the couple. In addition to Donald winning a Super Bowl, they also welcomed their first child.