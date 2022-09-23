Photos: Meet The Wife Of Steelers Quarterback Mitchell Trubisky

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - SEPTEMBER 18: Mitch Trubisky #10 of the Pittsburgh Steelers looks on during the second half in the game against the New England Patriots at Acrisure Stadium on September 18, 2022 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images) Joe Sargent/Getty Images

The 2022 offseason was extremely kind to former No. 2 overall pick Mitchell Trubisky.

After spending the 2021 season with the Buffalo Bills, he and his wife, Hillary, will be moving to Pittsburgh. He inked a two-year deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers, where he won the starting quarterback job.

The couple also welcomed their first child together, a son named Hudson. Mitchell and Hillary wasted no time indoctrinating Hudson into Steelers Country.

The couple has been together ever since Trubisky was drafted No. 2 overall by the Chicago Bears.

While they've moved around over the past few years, they seem to be finding a home with the Steelers.