Photos: Meet The Wife Of Steelers Quarterback Mitchell Trubisky
The 2022 offseason was extremely kind to former No. 2 overall pick Mitchell Trubisky.
After spending the 2021 season with the Buffalo Bills, he and his wife, Hillary, will be moving to Pittsburgh. He inked a two-year deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers, where he won the starting quarterback job.
The couple also welcomed their first child together, a son named Hudson. Mitchell and Hillary wasted no time indoctrinating Hudson into Steelers Country.
The couple has been together ever since Trubisky was drafted No. 2 overall by the Chicago Bears.
While they've moved around over the past few years, they seem to be finding a home with the Steelers.