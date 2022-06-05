Photos: Meet The Wife Of Tennis Legend Rafael Nadal
Tennis legend Rafael Nadal continues to make history.
On Sunday, Nadal captured yet another French Open title, increasing his career Grand Slams number to 22, extending his lead on the all-time list.
Nadal is now 14-0 in French Open finals.
The Nadal household will certainly be celebrating in a big way this weekend.
Rafa is married to Maria Francisca Perello. The happy couple got married in 2019.
Rafa and María had reportedly been together since 2005. The couple got engaged in January of 2019 and was married later that year.
Congrats to Rafa on quite a 2022!