Photos: Meet The Wife Of Texans Wide Receiver Brandin Cooks

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - OCTOBER 17: Brandin Cooks #13 of the Houston Texans walks off the field after a loss to the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on October 17, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

On Thursday night, the Houston Texans hosted the Philadelphia Eagles in a battle of teams heading in different directions.

Before the game kicked off, Texans wide receiver Brandin Cooks made the decision not to play in the game. The star wideout is reportedly unhappy with the team for not trading him ahead of the deadline.

Thankfully, it's not all bad for Cooks. He has the support of his family, which is set to grow by one very soon.

Cooks and his wife, Briannon, are expecting their second child together in the near future.

The couple has been together for a while now, dating back to Cooks' time with the Los Angeles Rams - and before.

Cooks posted a photo from their wedding in 2018.

Football fans hope that Cooks will be back on the field soon.