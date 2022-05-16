Photos: Meet The Woman Spotted With A-Rod At Game 7

Alex Rodriguez and his new girlfriend were sitting courtside at Game 7 of the Phoenix Suns vs. Dallas Mavericks game on Sunday night.

The game was a blowout, with the Mavs defeating the Suns, leading by 40-plus points for most of the second half.

Footage of A-Rod and his apparent girlfriend, Kathryne Padgett, went viral on social media.

While A-Rod and Padgett are not official, they've been spotted at several sporting events over the past couple of months. The first went viral at the Green Bay Packers vs. San Francisco 49ers NFC Divisional Round playoff game.

Padgett is a fitness model with close to 20,000 followers on Instagram. She hasn't posted anything with A-Rod, though she's shared several photos at various games and events where she appeared to be in attendance with the legendary MLB star.

Perhaps we'll be seeing A-Rod and Padgett at the Western Conference Finals between the Golden State Warriors and Dallas Mavericks.

Game 1 is set for Wednesday.