Legendary MLB star Alex Rodriguez was spotted in the Lambeau Field stands during Saturday night’s Packers vs. 49ers game.

Green Bay lost to San Francisco, 13-10, in the Divisional Round of the NFC Playoffs on Saturday evening.

Late in the contest, FOX’s cameras showed Alex Rodriguez in the stands, appearing to be with a mystery blonde woman.

Rodriguez was previously engaged to Jennifer Lopez, though the couple broke up during the pandemic. Lopez has since moved on with old flame Ben Affleck. It looks like Rodriguez might’ve found someone new, too.

Lambeau is the place to be for A-Rods 🥶 (via @NFL) pic.twitter.com/0EkbDrQ3PG — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) January 23, 2022

The woman spotted with Alex Rodriguez appears to be Kathryne Padgett. The woman had some posts on her Instagram Story that match up with the broadcast.

Padgett has more than 5,000 followers on Instagram, though that number is sure to grow following Saturday night’s appearance.

The 49ers, meanwhile, are off to the NFC Championship Game, where they will face either the Tampa Bay Buccaneers or the Los Angeles Rams.

Perhaps we’ll see Rodriguez in attendance at another NFL game this postseason.