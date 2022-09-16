Photos: Meet The Woman Who Was With Jeff Bezos At Chiefs-Chargers Game

LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 30: Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez attend "The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power" World Premiere in Leicester Square on August 30, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images) Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

On Thursday night, the Kansas City Chiefs hosted the Los Angeles Chargers in one of the most anticipated games of the season.

Before the game kicked off, the Chiefs celebrated their 50th anniversary of Arrowhead Stadium. Among those on the field to celebrate the occasion was billionaire Jeff Bezos.

The game also happened to be Prime Video's first Thursday night football game, so Bezos didn't want to miss it. He wasn't alone at the game either.

He was alongside girlfriend Lauren Sanchez.

Sanchez rose to fame as an entertainment reporter and eventually had a relationship with former NFL great Tony Gonzalez. The pair has a son together, Nikko.

She eventually started dating Bezos, with reports suggesting the have been together since 2019.

We'll likely be seeing plenty of Lauren and Jeff in the coming months after Amazon's new NFL deal.