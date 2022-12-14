Photos: Meet The WWE Star Released For Risque Content

Mandy Rose Instagram

On Wednesday, the wrestling world learned that a prominent wrestler has reportedly been released by the WWE.

According to Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp, former WWE NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose was released by the company today. The move was allegedly made due to the content she has posted on her FanTime page.

The content lives behind a paywall, but was reportedly leaked over the weekend. Just a few days later, she's reportedly out at the WWE.

Rose recently celebrated 400 days of being the WWE NXT Women's Champion - something that was taken away from her this week.

"Today marks 400 days as @wwenxt Women’s Champion. It’s been a hellllluva ride!!! Everything happens for a reason. #Grateful," she said.

She's not afraid to post a racy photo or two on her Instagram, which seems to have been just the beginning of the WWE's issues with the star wrestler.

It's unclear what content she was posting on her private channels, but it was clearly too much for the WWE.

What do you think of their decision?