Photos: Meet Tom Brady's Newest Potential Girlfriend Option

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - SEPTEMBER 18: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome on September 18, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images) Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Instagram model Veronika Rajek has emerged as a potential option for Tom Brady. That is, of course, if he's ready to start dating again.

Rajek was at Raymond James Stadium on Monday night to witness the Buccaneers' fourth-quarter comeback against the Saints.

After the game was over, Rajek tagged Brady in her latest Instagram post.

"I saw the LEGEND and if somebody asks me again if I love Brady, yes I love him, and show me somebody who doesn’t," Rajek wrote. "Even his haters love him because they know he is the goat. @tombrady thank you for an amazing show."

Rajek wore a Brady jersey to the game.

At the moment, Rajek has over 3.2 million followers on Instagram.

Rajek constantly posts travel photos on Instagram.

Rajek, 26, is a Slovakian model. From time to time, she posts racy content on social media.

There's currently no indication that Brady will date Rajek. However, some of her followers believe that would be a dynamic pairing.

Brady has not yet made any type of public statements regarding his dating life.