Photos: Meet U.S. Track Star Abby Steiner

EUGENE, OREGON - JULY 18: Abby Steiner of Team United States competes in the Women's 200m heats on day four of the World Athletics Championships Oregon22 at Hayward Field on July 18, 2022 in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images) Patrick Smith/Getty Images

On Thursday night, the World Athletics Championships rolled on from Eugene, Oregon.

Set to take the track tonight is former collegiate track star Abby Steiner. The former Kentucky Wildcats star has set the track world on fire this year with an incredible display.

She started her career at Kentucky doubling in soccer and track. However, after focusing her efforts on the track, she became one of the fastest collegiate women in the country.

Steiner set the NCAA outdoor record in the 200m with a 21.80 to win the NCAA title.

Following her collegiate career, she inked a deal with Puma.

"The next chapter .. Officially the newest member of the Puma family!" she said in the caption of a post.

Now she's running against some of the fastest women in the world. Earlier this week, Steiner booked her ticket into the 200-meter final at the World Athletics Championships after finishing second in her semi-final heat.

She'll be out on the track at 10:30 p.m. ET on USA.