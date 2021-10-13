Photos: Meet The Wife Of ESPN Host Mike Greenberg

Mike Greenberg has become one of the true faces of ESPN over the years.

The longtime Mike & Mike host – one of the most-successful shows in sports radio history – has since transitioned into the television world. Greenberg, 54, left the incredibly successful sports radio show for Get Up! ESPN’s morning show airs until 10 a.m. E.T. every week day.

Greenberg has continued to land big-time opportunities on television. Earlier this fall, ESPN reportedly decided that Greenberg will be the new host of the NBA Finals.

The longtime ESPN host’s television opportunities have led to more of a life in New York City. While Mike & Mike aired from Bristol, Connecticut, Get Up! airs from Manhattan.

Greenberg and his family have appeared to enjoy life in the big city. His wife, Stacy Greenberg, is constantly sharing fun photos on social media.

Mike and Stacy have been married since 1997. The happy couple met in Chicago. Stacy was the breadwinner for the family at first, with Mike pursuing a career in sports radio. She built a career in the marketing world.

“He was very comfortable with that,” Stacy told Westport Magazine.

Stacy joked that while all wives think their husbands are “idiots” on some level, Mike is truly special.

“Most wives think their husbands on some level are idiots,” she added. “I married one of the smartest, funniest, most talented men in the world, but on some level, he’s an idiot.”

Mike and Stacy have two children together – Nicole and Stephen.

The fall is an understandably busy time for everyone in the sports world, but the Greenbergs appear to be enjoying a lot of family time, as well.