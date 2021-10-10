Photos: Meet The Wife Of Jaguars Rookie Trevor Lawrence

It’s been quite a rookie season for Trevor Lawrence.

The Jacksonville Jaguars first-year quarterback has been the starter since Week 1. The No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft was named the team’s starter at the end of training camp. It’s been an up-and-down season for the Jaguars so far (mostly down).

Jacksonville is 0-4 on the season. Lawrence has shown some promise, though it’s been a struggle so far. And, of course, he’s had to deal with some off-the-field drama in Jacksonville.

Jaguars coach Urban Meyer went viral last weekend, when a video showed the head coach getting danced on by a young woman who is not his wife. Meyer has since apologized.

“I know most of the team feels this way: He’s still my head coach. I still respect him, regardless of what happens,” Lawrence said. “Like I said, we’re a team and we’re figuring it out. So, yeah, we’re all good.”

This is obviously a lot for a rookie quarterback to deal with. Thankfully for Trevor, he’s got a good support system around him.

Earlier this year, Trevor married his longtime girlfriend, Marissa Mowry. The couple had been dating for several years before Lawrence popped the question at Clemson last year.

Presumptive No. 1 pick #Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence won’t be in Indy for the exams for a pretty good reason — He’s getting married to his long-time girlfriend Marissa Mowry this weekend. Lawrence is recovering from a torn labrum in his left shoulder, but rehab is going very well. https://t.co/Of5OWxOzmD — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 8, 2021

Mowry, a former college soccer player, has shared several adorable photos of herself and Trevor on social media.

Trevor and Marissa met back in eighth grade. They dated on and off throughout high school and stuck together when Trevor went to play college football.

Now, they’re living life together as an NFL couple.

Jacksonville is set to return to the field on Sunday, taking on Tennessee. Kickoff between the Jaguars and Titans is set for 1 p.m. E.T.