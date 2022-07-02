Photos: Meet WWE Newcomer Valerie Loureda

Earlier this week, the WWE made headlines when it signed a female MMA star - Valerie Loureda.

The WWE signed the Bellator MMA prospect to a contract and made history in the process. Loureda becomes the first woman of Cuban-American descent to sign with the company.

"I am honored to become the first Cuban American woman in history to sign with the WWE. I come from a family of immigrants, now it’s my time to represent our Latin culture, I was destined for this. Thank you for this opportunity @WWE @WWENXT I will make you proud. AZUCAR! #305," Loureda tweeted.

In a video posted to Instagram, Loureda made it clear she isn't just happy to be part of the WWE, she wants to take over.

Loureda made an appearance at WrestleMania 38 earlier this year while she was still training for MMA. According to ESPN, Loureda was starstruck and quickly tried out for the company.

She is 4-1 as a professional fighter, but her dreams in the MMA ring appear to be done for now.

"I have big goals and I'm a little crazy," Loureda said. "I just know what I'm gonna be able to do in the WWE. There's no limits. I'm limitless."

Good luck in the WWE, Valerie.