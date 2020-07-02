Photos: NASCAR Driver Reveals His Trump 2020-Themed Car

A NASCAR driver will be driving a “Trump 2020” themed car beginning at the Big Machine Hand Sanitizer 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway this Sunday.

Corey LaJoie, a 28-year-old driver from Charlotte, will be driving the car. The Patriots of America political action committee has reportedly partnered with Go Fas Racing to paint the car.

The racing team showed off the driver’s car on social media on Wednesday night. LaJoie’s No. 32 Mustang will have “Trump 2020” on the hood and over the back wheel, according to the photos.

LaJoie explained that he wants to encourage people to get out and vote.

“With an estimated 75 million NASCAR fans out there, I was surprised that about 15 million of those fans are not registered voters,” LaJoie said in a release. “I will give my best effort to get NASCAR fans registered to vote, through our team efforts on and off the track. When they see the car, hopefully it makes them race to the polls in November.”

Here are the details of the partnership:

Patriots of America PAC, a political action committee calling for the re-election of Donald Trump, has partnered with Go Fas Racing to run a ‘Trump 2020’ paint scheme on the No. 32 Ford starting this weekend at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. In addition to serving as the primary sponsor this weekend at the prestigious Brickyard 400, the red, white and blue scheme will appear in eight additional races throughout the remainder of the season.

“Our mission is to get voters registered and to the polls in November. We are excited about our sponsorship with Go Fas Racing No. 32 and Corey LaJoie. We feel this partnership is the best way to help us communicate this message to the NASCAR community and encourage all Americans to do their part by heading to the polls,” Jeff Whaley said on behalf of Patriots of America PAC.

Sunday’s race is set to begin at 4 p.m. E.T. The race will be televised on NBC.