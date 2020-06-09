Photos: NASCAR’s Bubba Wallace Has A New Car Design

NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace is doing his part to help the cause and put an end to social injustice. For the past few weeks, he has gone above and beyond to raise awareness for the Black Lives Matter movement.

Wallace recently wore an “I Can’t Breathe” shirt after George Floyd passed away. He then doubled down on his stance to raise awareness about systemic racism by calling for NASCAR to forbid Confederate flags at race tracks.

The next step in Wallace’s plan to do his part is by changing his car design for Wednesday’s Martinsville Speedway race. His car says “compassion, love, understanding” on the rear and includes “#BlackLivesMatter” on the side.

When asked about his paint scheme for Martinsville Speedway, Wallace said “I think it’s going to speak volumes to what I stand for, but also what the initiative and what NASCAR is trying to push.”

Here’s a look at Wallace’s new car design:

Wallace, the only black driver at this level of racing, has done an incredible job being more than an athlete over the past few weeks. We’ll see if his new design will bring him good luck for tomorrow’s event.

The race on Wednesday will officially start at 7 p.m. ET on FS1.