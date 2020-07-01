Photos: Who NBA Stars Have Been Spending Quarantine With

The NBA is getting ready to return this month, as the league’s top 22 teams are set to play in the “bubble” in Orlando, Florida.

The bubble will be extremely restrictive, with major security and social distancing plans in place. The 22 teams will be staying in three different resorts. There will be very little contact between those involved, outside of the games themselves.

NBA players are thereby getting ready to be a little lonely for the next month-plus. Several of the league’s star players have been able to spend extra time at home during the quarantine.

Here’s a look at who some of the league’s stars have been spending time with over the past three-plus months.

Wizards guard Bradley Beal

Beal and his wife, Kamiah Adams, have been with their two young children. The Wizards are getting ready to play in Orlando, aiming for the No. 8 seed.

Lakers star LeBron James

LeBron has been with his wife, Savannah, and their three children – Bronny, Bryce and Zhuri.

The Lakers will head to the “bubble” as the favorite to bring home the NBA Finals trophy.

Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo

Giannis and his girlfriend, Mariah, had their first child in February. They’ve shared some adorable photos together on Instagram.

Cavs star Kevin Love

Cleveland is not one of the NBA teams going to Orlando. The Cavs had one of the worst records in the NBA this season.

So, it could be more quarantine time for Kevin Love and his girlfriend, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Kate Bock.

Warriors star Steph Curry

Curry had just came back before the NBA season was suspended. The Golden State Warriors point guard had recovered from a broken hand injury.

The Warriors dealt with significant injuries throughout the 2019-20 season, so they had a terrible record and won’t be playing in Orlando.

That means more family time for Steph Curry, Ayesha Curry and their children.

***

The NBA’s 2019-20 season is scheduled to resume in Orlando at the end of the month. Games will be televised on ABC/ESPN/TNT and NBA TV, along with local stations.