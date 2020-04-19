Photos: NFL General Manager’s Home Office Is Going Viral

An NFL general manager’s home office setup is going viral on social media.

New York Giants GM Dave Gettleman shared a photo of his home office setup during this time of social distancing. Gettleman and the rest of the league are forced to work from home ahead of the NFL Draft next week.

Gettleman’s home office leaves a little to be desired, at least according to some fans. A photo comparing Gettleman’s setup to another NFL GM’s has gone viral.

Who has the better setup: Chargers GM Tom Telesco (left) or Giants GM Dave Gettleman (right)?

NFL War Room Comparison Chargers GM Tom Telesco (left) vs. Giants GM Dave Gettleman *Notice the difference in monitor-to-paper ratio on each desk pic.twitter.com/3LLfF3ZVJQ — Kevin Boilard (@KevinBoilard) April 15, 2020

Giants fans are standing up for their GM – well, some of them, anyway.

Dave Gettleman > Tom Telesco (Retweet and Like if you agree) pic.twitter.com/iR6M2pOHYy — Giants Planet (@giantsplanet) April 16, 2020

In the end, of course, the home office setup isn’t what matters. The draft is all that matters right now. And perhaps Gettleman will outshine his rival GMs in the area that matters most.

The 2020 NFL Draft will begin on Thursday night.