Photos Of Russell Wilson, Ciara's House Going Viral

Russell Wilson and his wife Ciara wasted no time finding a new home in Colorado following Wilson's blockbuster trade to the Denver Broncos.

But thanks to their immense wealth, the duo was able to secure one of the most expensive pieces of real estate in the entire region. According to Front Office Sports, the couple bought a massive, $25 million mansion in Colorado back in April.

Per the report, it was the most expensive single-family home ever sold in the Denver-area. But the features it contains will make it pretty clear why the house was so expensive.

The mansion sits on 20,000 square feet of land, featuring four bedrooms, 12 bathrooms, a nine-car garage and all of the comforts of a night on the town. There's an indoor basketball court, game room, theater and an indoor pool for the couple and their children to enjoy.

Fans that have seen the place and read the list of amenities are quickly weighing in - especially about the bathroom-to-bedroom ratio:

"12 bathrooms and 4 bedrooms is an absolutely wild ratio," one user replied.

"Basketball court is a travesty. Claustrophobic just looking at it," wrote another.

"You can stop by and use any of the bathrooms but we only got 4 bedrooms so you can’t stay," a third user wrote.

And to think, the Wilsons were able to obtain that house BEFORE Russell got his $245 million contract extension earlier this week.

Their next house will probably be the size of an NFL stadium.