Photos: Oregon Softball Player Could Make $100K As An Influencer

As the NCAA gets closer to allowing student-athletes to profit off of their name, image and likeness, many are starting to discuss which players could make the most money.

Axios published a study this week, revealing how much certain players in various sports could make as influencers on social media. Several college athletes have sizable followings on Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, etc.

Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger could make almost $1 million, according to the study. Michigan State men’s basketball player Cassius Winston could make north of $100,000. Louisville women’s basketball star Dana Evans could earn almost $40,000.

FiveThirtyEight recently published their own study, as well. UConn women’s basketball star Paige Bueckers topped that study, with a potential earnings of nearly $700,000.

Oregon softball player Haley Cruse is perhaps the biggest rising star. She has a growing audience on the fast-rising social media platform, TikTok, and has 186K followers on Instagram.

FiveThirtyEight estimates that Cruse could earn $117,891 as a social media influencer. They project she could earn more than $4,000/post.

Oregon’s softball team has become one of the most-followed in the sport. Several of the Ducks’ TikTok videos have gone viral.

Hopefully one day soon these student-athletes will be able to profit off of their social media followings.

how oregon softball stays connected during these rough times pic.twitter.com/DaWP9zFEsR — jas sievers (@jassievers) April 2, 2020

College football and basketball players get most of the attention when it comes to this issue, but as the studies have shown, there are plenty of athletes in other sports who have gained serious social media followings.

All of them are deserving of an opportunity to profit off of it.