Photos: Overhead Shot Of Raiders’ New Stadium Is Going Viral

An overhead shot of the Las Vegas’ Raiders new stadium, Allegiant Stadium, has everyone making the same joke.

The Raiders have officially made the move from Oakland to Las Vegas this offseason. They’re set to play in the brand-new Allegiant Stadium this fall.

An overhead shot of the stadium was shared on social media this week. It’s looking close to game-day ready:

The overhead shot has everyone thinking of the same thing, though: vacuums.

It’s tough not to think of a certain robot vacuum when you look at that overhead shot of Allegiant Stadium.

“Hey congratulations raiders! You built the worlds largest Roomba!” one fan tweeted.

“Looks like one of those robot vacuums,” another fan added.

Vacuum-looking or not, the stadium has Raiders fans pumped for the 2020 season. Las Vegas has the hottest ticket in the NFL heading into the fall.

“We have seen incredibly strong demand for Raiders tickets with their move to Las Vegas,” said Chris Leyden, SeatGeek spokesman. “Interestingly, while the demand is strong from the local market, it is already becoming apparent that this will be a destination city and venue, as we have seen people looking at tickets from all 50 states.”

The Raiders are set to open the 2020 season on Sunday, Sept. 13 at Carolina. Las Vegas’ first home game is Monday night, Sept. 21 against New Orleans.