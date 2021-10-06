Photos: Meet The Wife Of Legendary Quarterback Peyton Manning

Peyton Manning shined on the football field for two decades. The legendary quarterback is one of the best NFL players of all-time. The game misses his talent and intelligence on the field.

Thankfully, we’re still able to witness those things off of it.

This year, Peyton and his younger brother, Eli Manning, are doing a Monday Night Football simulcast for ESPN. The early reviews on the broadcast are exceptional. The broadcast has been so entertaining, in fact, that fans were greatly missing it this past Monday night (the telecast isn’t held every week).

Peyton doesn’t have to work every week, though (let’s be honest: he doesn’t have to work at all). Family time is important to the legendary quarterback, as well.

The former Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos star married his wife, Ashley Manning, in 2001. The happy couple has two children together.

Peyton Manning horsing around with his twins after practice. pic.twitter.com/3JMLNsiB0B — Dave Althouse (@davealthouse) July 27, 2014

The happy couple reportedly lives in Denver. Manning has been linked to the Broncos’ ownership rumors in recent years. While the former quarterback doesn’t have “buy an NFL team” money, he could become part of an ownership group.

Becoming part of an NFL ownership group would certainly be a big step for the Manning family.

Here's a look at #SB50 champion Peyton Manning and his wife, Ashley, through the years: https://t.co/MGtLjnU1mA pic.twitter.com/QcXlrcU7BU — IndyStar (@indystar) February 8, 2016

Ashley Manning has had a strong commitment to Peyton Manning’s football career, as well. She talked her husband out of retirement back in 2011. Peyton went on to play for the Denver Broncos, winning a Super Bowl.

“Yeah, Ashley and I actually had those conversations,? Peyton said, via Bleacher Report. “More than one. Because, you know, you don’t want to embarrass yourself. Because, they’re signing you and people are thinking they’re getting the player they had always seen before. And so, Ashley was the one that was saying, ‘Peyton, you’ve got to try. You’ve got to try.”

Fast forward to today, and Peyton Manning is giving it a try in the broadcasting booth. It’s certainly going pretty well.

Peyton and Eli will return to the Monday Night Football telecasts later this year.