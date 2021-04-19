Photos: The Los Angeles Rams’ Draft House Is Going Viral

The Los Angeles Rams will be drafting in style this year.

Last year, several NFL Draft setups went viral on social media, as most teams drafted from home due to the pandemic. For instance, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones drafted from his incredibly expensive yacht, while Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury drafted from his Arizona mansion.

We might not get as much of that this year, as most teams are able to draft from their own facilities. However, the Los Angeles Rams appear to have developed a new setup.

According to Rams reporter Jourdan Rodrigue, the team has converted a Malibu, California beach house into their draft war room. It looks pretty incredible.

“So the Rams converted a Malibu beach house into their draft war room, and will be operating out of it for this year’s draft (a sentence I can’t believe I just typed). Your move, Kliff!” Jourdan tweeted.

Draft setups don’t get much more stylish than that.

The 2021 NFL Draft is scheduled to begin on Thursday, April 29. The Rams don’t have a first round pick, but have the No. 57 overall selection in the second round.