Photos: Remembering Los Angeles Lakers Legend Kobe Bryant

Kobe Bryant died on Sunday. The 41-year-old Los Angeles Lakers legend died in a helicopter crash in Southern California. He was reportedly one of five people killed in the crash.

The NBA icon will be remembered as one of the greatest players in the history of the sport. No player has had a bigger influence on today’s players than Bryant. The entire NBA world is heartbroken by the devastating news.

Bryant, 41, played in the NBA from 1996-2016. He’s a five-time NBA champion, a two-time NBA Finals MVP and a 18-time NBA All-Star.

The NBA world lost a great one today.

Here are some of Bryant’s most-notable accomplishments:

Bryant was taken No. 13 overall in the 1996 NBA Draft by the Charlotte Hornets. He was traded to the Lakers for Vlade Divac.

Bryant won his first championship in 2000, leading the Lakers to an NBA Finals win over the Indiana Pacers with Shaquille O’Neal. Kobe and Shaq went on to win three NBA titles together.

Kobe then went on to win two NBA championships without O’Neal, who was traded to Miami in 2004. The Lakers beat the Magic in 2009 and the Celtics in 2010.

Bryant played for the Lakers until 2016. He scored 60 points in his final NBA game on April 13, 2016 in a win over the Utah Jazz. It’s one of the most-memorable NBA performances of all-time.

Bryant stepped away from basketball for a bit following his retirement. Lately, though, he was seen on the sidelines at Lakers games, interacting with LeBron James and others.

***

Our thoughts are with Kobe’s friends and family. May he rest in peace.