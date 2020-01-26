The Spun

Photos: Remembering Los Angeles Lakers Legend Kobe Bryant

Kobe Bryant runs down the court during a Lakers game.PHOENIX - MAY 02: Kobe Bryant #24 of the Los Angeles Lakers looks back while running downcourt in Game Five of the Western Conference Quarterfinals during the 2007 NBA Playoffs at US Airways Center on May 2, 2007 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Lisa Blumenfeld/Getty Images)

Kobe Bryant died on Sunday. The 41-year-old Los Angeles Lakers legend died in a helicopter crash in Southern California. He was reportedly one of five people killed in the crash.

The NBA icon will be remembered as one of the greatest players in the history of the sport. No player has had a bigger influence on today’s players than Bryant. The entire NBA world is heartbroken by the devastating news.

Bryant, 41, played in the NBA from 1996-2016. He’s a five-time NBA champion, a two-time NBA Finals MVP and a 18-time NBA All-Star.

The NBA world lost a great one today.

Here are some of Bryant’s most-notable accomplishments:

Bryant was taken No. 13 overall in the 1996 NBA Draft by the Charlotte Hornets. He was traded to the Lakers for Vlade Divac.

Jerry West, GM, Kobe Bryant and Head Coach Del Harris (Photo by Steve Grayson/WireImage)

Bryant won his first championship in 2000, leading the Lakers to an NBA Finals win over the Indiana Pacers with Shaquille O’Neal. Kobe and Shaq went on to win three NBA titles together.

LOS ANGELES, UNITED STATES: Kobe Bryant (L) of the Los Angeles Lakers holds the Larry O’Brian trophy as teammate Shaquille O’Neal (L) hold the MVP trophy after winning the NBA Championship against Indiana Pacers 19 June, 2000, after game six of the NBA Finals at Staples Center in Los Angeles, CA. The Lakers won the game 116-111 to take the NBA title 4-2 in the best-of-seven series. (Getty Images)

Kobe then went on to win two NBA championships without O’Neal, who was traded to Miami in 2004. The Lakers beat the Magic in 2009 and the Celtics in 2010.

EL SEGUNDO, CA – SEPTEMBER 25: Kobe Bryant #24 of the Los Angeles Lakers laughs as he holds two NBA Finals Larry O’Brien Championship Trophy’s as he poses for a photograph with teammates Pau Gasol #16 and Derek Fisher #2 during Media Day at the Toyota Center on September 25, 2010 in El Segundo, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Bryant played for the Lakers until 2016. He scored 60 points in his final NBA game on April 13, 2016 in a win over the Utah Jazz. It’s one of the most-memorable NBA performances of all-time.

LOS ANGELES, CA – APRIL 13: Kobe Bryant #24 of the Los Angeles Lakers waves to the crowd as he is taken out of the game after scoring 60 points against the Utah Jazz at Staples Center on April 13, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Bryant stepped away from basketball for a bit following his retirement. Lately, though, he was seen on the sidelines at Lakers games, interacting with LeBron James and others.

LeBron James and Kobe Bryant at the Lakers game on Sunday night.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 17: Kobe Bryant embraces LeBron James during a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Atlanta Hawks at Staples Center on November 17, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)

***

Our thoughts are with Kobe’s friends and family. May he rest in peace.


