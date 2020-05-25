Photos Show How Much Mike Tyson Has Changed In 10 Years

Mike Tyson appears to have growing interest in making a return to the boxing ring, and he could be in line for a lucrative payday if he does.

The recent videos of Tyson’s workouts have sent everyone’s wheels spinning as we consider whether Iron Mike can make a comeback at age 53. Despite his age, it’s clear that Tyson is in far better shape than he was just a few years ago.

ESPN Ringside published a side-by-side comparison of Tyson in 2020 vs. Tyson in 2009. The differences are absolutely staggering.

Early-40s Tyson looks pretty clearly out of shape with his gut hanging out in front of his pants. By contrast, the new photos of Tyson make him look slim, shredded and ready to go a few more rounds with Evander Holyfield.

Tyson in 2009 vs. Tyson in 2020 A lot can change in a decade 💪 pic.twitter.com/yRprCsQl4f — ESPN Ringside (@ESPNRingside) May 25, 2020

Tyson’s last fight was a loss to Kevin McBride in 2005. He was 38 years old at the time and quit the fight after the sixth round.

Tyson subsequently left boxing, citing his lost passion for the sport.

But something appears to have rekindled that passion recently. He recently said that his ego has “ignited” and that he feels “unstoppable” now.

If nothing else, Tyson’s emergence has led to all kinds of interesting conversations. He’s getting challenged from former MMA star Andrei Arlovski, and there are rumors that Holyfield wants to come out of retirement too.

Would you like to see Mike Tyson back in the ring?