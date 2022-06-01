Photos: Star LSU Gymnast Olivia Dunne Enjoying Vacation

Olivia Dunne, one of the most-popular female gymnasts on social media, seems to be enjoying the offseason.

The LSU gymnast earned All-American honors as a freshman during the 2021 season. While she works extremely hard on her craft, she also enjoys some time away from the gym.

Earlier this week, she shared a series of photos from Waikiki Beach in Hawaii.

"totally tubular," she said in the caption of the photos that showed her surfing and getting some gymnastics work in.

Dunne is taking full advantage of the NCAA's new Name, Image and Likeness rules. The LSU gymnast has more than 1.8 million followers on Instagram. The 5-foot-6 sophomore has built up a massive following on social media. Here's her bio, from LSU:



Full name is Olivia Paige Dunne … Born October 1, 2002 … Daughter of David and Katherine Dunne … Has one sister, Julianna … Chose LSU because she loved the coaches, team, facilities, and school spirit … Majoring in communication studies.

She'll get a few months off before the 2022 season is back in full swing.