Photos: Terrell Owens Is OK Following Scary Car Accident

Terrell Owens is thankful after he was able to emerge from a scary car accident relatively unscathed this weekend.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame wide receiver revealed on Instagram that he was involved in a scary car accident this weekend.

Owens, 47, shared photos of the wreck on his social media pages.

“I was on my way home but this is..HOW MY DAY ENDED YESTERDAY and..HOW MY DAY STARTED TODAY,” Owens wrote. “Thankful for no injuries, health and able to see another day. God is Good.”

Owens played in the NFL for 16 seasons and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2018. However, he’s made it clear that he has no intentions of attending any ceremonies in Canton, Ohio.

“This past weekend was a further indication of why I wouldn’t go,” Owens told Newsday’s Bob Glauber. “No disrespect to anybody that got in, but I just don’t understand the process. Calvin Johnson got in [on the first ballot]. This has nothing to do with Calvin himself. The guy was a beast. But there’s no justification when you have [receivers Torry Holt and Reggie Wayne] that have done equal or greater things.”

Hall of Fame issues aside, it’s great to see that Owens was able to avoid serious injury in that car accident.