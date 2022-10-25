Photos: Titans Reveal What Their New Stadium Will Look Like

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - MARCH 06: A general view of atmosphere as over 25,000 fans attend an international friendly match in the SheBelieves Cup between USA and France at Nissan Stadium on March 6, 2016 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images)

The Tennessee Titans are set to get a new stadium in the near future.

Last week, it was announced that the Titans and the city of Nashville had reached a deal for a domed stadium that will cost $2.1 billion. It will be located east of Nissan Stadium, which is where the Titans currently play.

The Titans have now released some photos of what their stadium will look like. It's going to look similar to SoFi Stadium out in Los Angeles with the roof, plus the outside of it will look like a spectacle.

There's definitely a chance that this stadium could host a Super Bowl once it's built, especially if this is how it looks.

The stadium is also expected to hold 60,000 people.

This new stadium deal comes after Nissan Stadium started showing some wear and tear after 23 years. It could be ready as early as 2026.