Photos: Tuscaloosa’s Reaction To National Championship Is Going Viral

The city of Tuscaloosa appeared to celebrate Alabama’s College Football Playoff national championship pretty hard on Monday night.

Alabama beat Ohio State, 52-24, in the College Football Playoff national title game on Monday evening. The Crimson Tide finish the season at a perfect 13-0. Some are calling this year’s Nick Saban team his greatest squad ever.

Mac Jones went as far to say that the 2020 Alabama team is the best in college football history.

“I think we’re the best team to ever play. There’s no team that will ever play an SEC schedule like that again,” Jones said.

Alabama’s fans certainly celebrated the national championship like it was one of the greatest wins ever. Photos and videos of people packing the Tuscaloosa streets have gone viral on social media early on Tuesday morning.

Alabama Crimson Tide fans flood the streets of Tuscaloosa after the team secured its 18th national title. pic.twitter.com/k9UCH8BC4m — James Benedetto (@james_benedetto) January 12, 2021

Of course, that’s not really what you want to see in the middle of a pandemic. Hopefully everyone was wearing their masks…

Alabama, meanwhile, finishes the season with a national championship and a No. 1 overall ranking in the final AP Poll top 25.

You can view the final AP Poll of the 2020 college football regular season here.