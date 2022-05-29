Photos: What We Know About Charles Barkley's Longtime Wife

HOBE SOUND, FLORIDA - MAY 24: Charles Barkley commentates from the booth during The Match: Champions For Charity at Medalist Golf Club on May 24, 2020 in Hobe Sound, Florida. (Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images for The Match)

Few sports media personalities have gotten more attention over the past couple of weeks than Charles Barkley.

The NBA is in the thick of its postseason, with the Warriors already securing a Finals bid and the Celtics and the Heat set to play Game 7 on Sunday night. Barkley has been in the mix throughout the playoffs, covering the league for Turner Sports.

While Barkley is one of the most-outspoken analysts in all of sports, he rarely speaks about his personal life - and he doesn't have social media to show it off.

However, Barkley has been married to his wife, Maureen, for decades. He has one child, a daughter.

American basketball player Charles Barkley wearing a yellow, black and blue shirt with blue trousers, sitting with his wife, Maureen Blumhardt, in a branch of Planet Hollywood, location unspecified, 1994. (Photo by Vinnie Zuffante/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

Barkley reportedly met his wife at a nightclub while he was playing for the Sixers. The happy couple now lives in Scottsdale, Arizona, though Barkley spends a lot of time in Atlanta, near the TNT studios.

“Well, No. 1 I’m gone a lot. That always helps,” the 11-time All-Star joked to Renee Paquette about the key to his successful marriage. “I think the main reason is she accepts my flaws and all. She doesn’t judge me, accepts me how I am, she’s a great mother.”

A couple of years ago, Magic Johnson shared a photo of he and his wife with Chuck and Maureen.

Cheatsheet had more:

She met her future hubby in the late ’80s at a Pennsylvania restaurant called City Avenue. At the time she was working as a legal aid and model promoting Noblerex K-1, and Sir Charles was playing for the Philadelphia 76ers, the team that selected him with the fifth pick in the 1984 NBA Draft.

The pair tied the knot in 1989 and have been together ever since. Today, they reside in Scottsdale, Arizona, and have managed to keep their relationship out of the spotlight.

Charles, Maureen and their family should be able to enjoy a nice offseason this summer.