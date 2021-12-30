Photos: What We Know About The Wife Of Kirk Herbstreit

Busy season is about to wrap up for Kirk Herbstreit, though the longtime ESPN college football analyst still has some big games left.

The former Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback turned ESPN analyst will call the College Football Playoff semifinal between Michigan and Georgia, the Rose Bowl, an NFL game and the national championship in the weeks to come.

The offseason will present some much needed time for relaxation, though. That will surely include plenty of time with his family.

Herbstreit, 52, has been married to Alison Butler since 1998. The happy couple has four children together – all boys.

Herbstreit, who played college football at Ohio State, met his wife while attending school in Columbus. Alison was a cheerleader for the Buckeyes. The quarterback and the cheerleader – talk about a picturesque couple.

The happy couple began their married life in Columbus, where they lived for several years. Eventually, Kirk and Alison and the rest of the family moved away to Nashville. Many speculated that Ohio State fans were to blame for the move.

“To continue to have to defend myself and my family in regards to my love and devotion to Ohio State is unfair,” Herbstreit told Bob Hunter of the Columbus Dispatch following his move. “I don’t like moving. I love living here. I don’t want to leave. But I just can’t do this anymore. I really can’t keep going like this.”

However, Kirk Herbstreit made it clear that most Buckeye fans are well intentioned.

“Eighty to ninety percent of the Ohio State fans are great. It’s the vocal minority that make it rough,” he continued. “They probably represent only 5 to 10 percent of the fan base, but they are relentless.”

Kirk and Alison have since lived in Nashville, though they recently made a home in Cincinnati, as well.

Kirk and Alison made a home in Cincinnati so their youngest son could play high school football. Chase plays quarterback for St. Xavier, a prominent high school program in the Cincinnati area.

“We have a lot of respect for St. X, the school and the culture,” Kirk Herbstreit told the Cincinnati Enquirer. “We’re going to try and make it work.”

It’s not just football for the Herbstreit family, though. Kirk and Alison also have a beautiful pack of golden retrievers. Kirk often shares adorable videos of his dogs on social media.

You can catch Kirk on the call of the Michigan vs. Georgia game on Friday night. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. E.T. on ESPN.