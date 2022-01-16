Photos: What We Know About The Wife Of Troy Aikman

The first NFC playoff game of 2022 is underway, as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Philadelphia Eagles are underway on FOX.

Joe Buck, Troy Aikman and Erin Andrews are on the call for FOX. The Buccaneers, the No. 2 seed in the NFC, are hosting the No. 7 seed Eagles in the Wild Card Round.

Aikman knows what it’s like to perform in the playoffs, having won three Super Bowls with the Dallas Cowboys. He can also relate to Tom Brady off the field, as the ex-Cowboys quarterback was a big-time celebrity throughout (and after) his career.

Speculation about Aikman’s dating life comes with that territory, as does Brady’s. Both appear to be happily married men, though.

Aikman married former Cowboys publicist, Rhonda Worthey, in 2000. However, the couple divorced in 2011.

The former Cowboys quarterback then married popular fashion retailer Catherine Mooty in 2017.

Aikman proposed to Mooty, who founded a mobile boutique called Luxeliner, in June of 2017. She has two children from a previous marriage, as does Aikman.

The couple was first seen dating in 2016, though it’s unclear when their relationship started. Aikman is pretty private when it comes to his personal life, so it’s unclear where things stand today.

The Bucs and the Eagles, meanwhile, are playing on FOX.