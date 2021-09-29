Photos: Meet The Wife Of NBA Legend Charles Barkley

Charles Barkley is one of the greatest NBA players of all-time. The former Philadelphia 76ers and Phoenix Suns star was the MVP of the league in 1993. He made 11 All-Star Games and 10 All-NBA teams.

While Barkley was absolutely sensational on the court, he might be even better off of it.

The legendary NBA star has developed quite the career in media following his playing days. At Turner Sports, he’s arguably the most-entertaining analyst in the NBA. Inside the NBA with Barkley, Shaquille O’Neal, Kenny Smith and Ernie Johnson is as good as sports TV gets.

Barkley is more than just a former basketball player turned analyst, though.

The Alabama native is a family man, too. Barkley married Maureen Blumhardt in 1989. The happy couple has one daughter together. His daughter got married earlier this year.

“I’ve been really working out hard because apparently they’ve got to pick me up in a chair,” Barkley told Jimmy Kimmel earlier this year. “Listen, I need all Jewish people on deck, brother. Cause I can only get so skinny by Saturday, man. It’s like I’m a soldier, all hands on deck.”

Charles and his wife, Maureen, reportedly met at a restaurant:

Blumhardt met Barkley, 57, at a restaurant in Pennsylvania called City Avenue in the 1980s. At the time, Barkley was playing for the Philadelphia 76ers. After Barkley’s career in the NBA he became a panelist on Inside the NBA where he gathers with other ex-NBA players to discuss statistics, teams and players.

The happy couple was married in 1989. They reportedly live in Scottsdale, Arizona, though Barkley spends a lot of time in Atlanta, where Inside the NBA films.

We’ll be seeing Charles on the TV soon enough, too.

The 2021-22 NBA season is set to begin in less than a month.