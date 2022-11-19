Pigeons Have Invaded Field At College Football Game Today

PITTSBURGH, PA - SEPTEMBER 01: A general view of the field in the second quarter during the game between the Pittsburgh Panthers and the West Virginia Mountaineers at Acrisure Stadium on September 1, 2022 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images) Justin Berl/Getty Images

The Duke-Pitt football matchup on Saturday has some unwanted visitors on the field.

A flock of pigeons has invaded the field at Pittsburgh's Acrisure Stadium. The birds don't seem to care about the ACC matchup going on around them — sitting on the field between plays and flying around during a kickoff.

Take a look at the scene here:

This isn't the first time a sports team in Pittsburgh has dealt with this problem. The Saints-Steelers game last Sunday was overshadowed by a pigeon invasion.

Photos of the field-invading pigeons are going viral on social media.

"The Playoff Selection Committee needs to consider how difficult it is to deal with these kinds of elements at Acrisure Stadium," one fan joked.

"Sorry Steelers and Pitt football, the pigeons own that place now," another said.

The Panthers and Blue Devils are both looking to improve on their bowl-eligible seasons. Pittsburgh and Duke are currently tied at 13-13 late in the first half.