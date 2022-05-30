Pirates Make Cole Tucker Decision: MLB World Reacts

PITTSBURGH, PA - APRIL 03: A general view of PNC Park during opening day between the Pittsburgh Pirates and the St. Louis Cardinals at PNC Park on April 3, 2016 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

The Pittsburgh Pirates have designated a very prominent young player for assignment.

The Pirates acquired infielder Yu Chang from the Cleveland Guardians in exchange for cash and had to make room for him.

Cole Tucker, who's dating Vanessa Hudgens, was the odd-man-out.

Pirates fans aren't too surprised that Tucker was released since he wasn't living up to expectations.

Tucker played in 18 games this season and only had 2 RBIs off 11 hits. He also only had a .175 batting average and struck out 25 times.

Pittsburgh was expecting a lot out of him this season after he showed some promise with the team the last three seasons.

For Tucker's career, he has five home runs, 35 RBIs, and 92 hits while batting .211.

We'll have to see if another team gives him a chance for the rest of the season on a cheap deal.