Pirates Make Decision On Vanessa Hudgens' Boyfriend

It wasn't a great start to the week for former Pirates first round pick Cole Tucker. On Monday, Pittsburgh designated the 25-year-old for assignment in order to make room for newly-acquired infielder Yu Chang.

Though still young, Tucker's career hasn't bore the fruit that he or the Pirates expected to this point in his career.

Not too long ago, he was projected to be the shortstop of the future in Pittsburgh along with star third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes.

However, Tucker has slashed just .211/.259/.314 across four seasons with the Bucs. Although popular among fans and teammates, it now looks like Tucker no longer fits into the Pirates' future plans.

His profile definitely received a bump after dating former Disney star Vanessa Hudgens. But, on the field, he's mostly failed to find his footing.

There's still plenty of time to find his way in the bigs, and he'll certainly garner some interest from other teams off of age and potential alone.

But, this looks like the end of the road for Cole Tucker in the Burgh.