Pirates Player, Brother Of Ohio State Star WR, Reportedly Suffers Significant Injury
The Pittsburgh Pirates have placed outfielder Canaan Smith-Njigba on the 60-day injured list with a non-displaced fracture of the scaphoid bone in his right wrist, per team insider Kevin Gorman.
The team called up left-handed pitcher Cam Vieaux from Triple-A Indianapolis to fill the voided roster spot.
Smith-Njigba, who was originally selected by the New York Yankees with a fourth-round pick in 2017, was called up to the majors for the first time in his career earlier this week.
He notched a double on his first at-bat against the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday.
Smith-Njigba is the older brother of Ohio State wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba. The younger brother is primed for his junior season as the Buckeyes' No. 1 wide receiver option.
The future NFL draft pick logged 1,606 yards and nine touchdowns through his second year in Columbus this past season.