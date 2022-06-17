Pirates Player, Brother Of Ohio State Star WR, Reportedly Suffers Significant Injury

PITTSBURGH, PA - APRIL 03: A general view of PNC Park during opening day between the Pittsburgh Pirates and the St. Louis Cardinals at PNC Park on April 3, 2016 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

The Pittsburgh Pirates have placed outfielder Canaan Smith-Njigba on the 60-day injured list with a non-displaced fracture of the scaphoid bone in his right wrist, per team insider Kevin Gorman.

The team called up left-handed pitcher Cam Vieaux from Triple-A Indianapolis to fill the voided roster spot.

Smith-Njigba, who was originally selected by the New York Yankees with a fourth-round pick in 2017, was called up to the majors for the first time in his career earlier this week.

He notched a double on his first at-bat against the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday.

Smith-Njigba is the older brother of Ohio State wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba. The younger brother is primed for his junior season as the Buckeyes' No. 1 wide receiver option.

The future NFL draft pick logged 1,606 yards and nine touchdowns through his second year in Columbus this past season.