Pirates Reportedly Considering Another Significant Trade

A baseball game in Pittsburgh.PITTSBURGH, PA - APRIL 03: A general view of PNC Parking during opening day between the Pittsburgh Pirates and the St. Louis Cardinals at PNC Park on April 3, 2016 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

The Pittsburgh Pirates are reportedly primed to make another big offseason move.

Following the trade of Pittsburgh ace Joe Musgrove on Monday, reports indicate the next Pirate pitcher on the trading block is Jameson Taillon. MLB Network insider Mark Feinsand took to Twitter to break the news on Saturday afternoon.

Taillon hasn’t taken the mound in over a year.

After undergoing the second Tommy John surgery of his professional career back in 2019, Pittsburgh announced its No. 1 pitcher wouldn’t play the entire 2020 season. Now that he’s finished his rehab process, it looks like the organization is looking at a complete pitching rotation overhaul in 2021.

Just like they did in the Musgrove transaction, the Pirates could get some great value out of Taillon based on potential alone. According to reports, the New York Yankees have expressed heavy interest in the fifth-year pitcher.

Although he certainly has talent, the last time Taillon got meaningful time on the mound was back in 2018. Through that season, he went 14-10 and collected some solid performances — including two complete games and one shutout. Questions about his health upon returning are no doubt a talking point for any potential suitors.

While they could certainly trade him this offseason, the Pirates may be better served in keeping him on for the start of the season. If Taillon can prove a full recovery with some solid play to start the season, his trade stock could skyrocket.


