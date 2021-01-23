Pirates Reportedly Considering Another Significant Trade

The Pittsburgh Pirates are reportedly primed to make another big offseason move.

Following the trade of Pittsburgh ace Joe Musgrove on Monday, reports indicate the next Pirate pitcher on the trading block is Jameson Taillon. MLB Network insider Mark Feinsand took to Twitter to break the news on Saturday afternoon.

Sources tell me and @adamdberry there are indications that Jameson Taillon will be the next Pirates player to be traded — possibly in the next day or two. The Pirates have already dealt Joe Musgrove this offseason, so it would not be a surprise if Taillon is moved, too. — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) January 23, 2021

Taillon hasn’t taken the mound in over a year.

After undergoing the second Tommy John surgery of his professional career back in 2019, Pittsburgh announced its No. 1 pitcher wouldn’t play the entire 2020 season. Now that he’s finished his rehab process, it looks like the organization is looking at a complete pitching rotation overhaul in 2021.

Just like they did in the Musgrove transaction, the Pirates could get some great value out of Taillon based on potential alone. According to reports, the New York Yankees have expressed heavy interest in the fifth-year pitcher.

Although he certainly has talent, the last time Taillon got meaningful time on the mound was back in 2018. Through that season, he went 14-10 and collected some solid performances — including two complete games and one shutout. Questions about his health upon returning are no doubt a talking point for any potential suitors.

While they could certainly trade him this offseason, the Pirates may be better served in keeping him on for the start of the season. If Taillon can prove a full recovery with some solid play to start the season, his trade stock could skyrocket.